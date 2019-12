CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Unlocked vehicles containing electronics and handguns were too tempting for two burglary suspects to pass up.

That’s according to Chesterfield County Police Department, who says on Nov. 23 in the Glen Tara area, items were stolen from unsecured vehicles.

Police need help to identify the suspects seen in surveillance footage.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.