EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a 5-month-old baby girl was hospitalized with serious injuries and later died.

Authorities confirmed to 8News that the victim’s name was Paisley Adams.

According to a release, Emporia Police Officers were called to Bon Secours Hospital in Emporia on Monday, April 18 for the report of a 5-month-old infant with injuries to her face. Due to the severity of the injuries witnessed, officers, detectives, the Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit and the Department of Social Services began investigating the injuries.

“We then found out that the child was under the care of its mother’s boyfriend for the day, and the detectives contacted the boyfriend to come in and talk with the detectives,” Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw said. “We didn’t get a confession that day, but we did get some information from the interview, and charges were placed that night on the boyfriend.”

Shatez Damaur-Quadre Franklin, 24, from Emporia, was charged with malicious wounding, aggravated sexual battery and felony child neglect. Authorities said that he was not the infant’s father.

Meanwhile, Paisley was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond to be treated for her serious injuries. She passed away three days later, Thursday morning, from those injuries, according to authorities.

“When I saw the photos of the child, the victim in this case, I never had seen anything like this, and I don’t understand what would possess an individual to do this to a child,” Pinksaw said. “The crimes that were committed against this baby are appalling.”

Pinksaw said that, at this stage in their investigation, authorities believe Franklin was home alone with the baby and that he acted alone in his crimes. Franklin was reportedly babysitting Paisley while her mother was at work.

When asked how Paisley ended up at the hospital in the first place, Pinksaw said that Franklin allegedly made contact with a female who drove to the house on Evans Street where the incident took place, and then took Paisley to the hospital.

“The trauma to the family is excruciating,” Pinksaw said. “But also, the type of case and the exposure to the officers and detectives and all personnel involved can’t be diminished. Our officers have been faced with a lot of tough times this week, dealing with this case, and they’re working through that.”

With Paisley’s passing, Chief Pinksaw and Greensville County Commonwealth’s Attorney Patricia Watson said that additional charges are pending.

“The autopsy was performed today at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond,” Pinksaw said. “There’s a lot of forensic evidence that will be gathered in this investigation.”

He also noted that additional interviews still need to be conducted.

Neighbors who live in the area where the incident happened told 8News that they knew very little about Paisley’s family because they had only recently moved in.

Authorities said that Franklin is being held at Southside Regional Jail without bond. Watson confirmed that he has a preliminary hearing set for early June.