ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Essex County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect in a gas station break-in and burglary incident.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, a suspect broke into the Center Cross Valero located at 31862 Tidewater Trail. According to the sheriff, the suspect forced their way inside through the front door and stole multiple packs of cigarettes. He reportedly left the area and was last seen headed toward Howerton Road.

The suspect is described as wearing a khaki-colored jacket, a blue-colored face covering, a black beanie, a dark-colored backpack, dark-colored gloves, blue pants and dark shoes.

(Courtesy of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy H. Ambrose at 804-443-3347 or Investigator T. Martin at 804-443-3248.