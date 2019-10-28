Estranged wife found guilty in husband’s 2016 murder in Powhatan County

Karina Rafter, 43, was arrested and charged in February with one count of first-degree murder in the death of her estranged husband John Rafter Jr., which happened on Dec. 9, 2016, on Flint Hill Road.

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman charged with murdering her estranged husband in 2016 with a shotgun was found guilty in Henrico County court.

The father of three died from a shotgun blast to the head, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Office told 8News the shot was from close range.

The criminal charges was prosecuted by a special prosecutor from the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The special prosecutor on the case explained why Rafter was granted bond on a first-degree murder charge after being arrested in February:

“The test is whether she would be a danger to the community or a flight risk. It would have been difficult to argue either since it has been over two years since the murder and she has not fled, and we have no information that she would be a danger to anyone else. The conditions set of house arrest with GPS monitoring satisfy concerns that she stay out of trouble and appear in court as required.”

Rafter was found guilty of murder and on a firearm charge, 8News learned on Monday.

