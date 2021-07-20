Ettrick Deli burglary suspect becomes first in Virginia to be indicted based on presence of new forensic technology

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The man arrested in connection to an April break-in at the Ettrick Deli has become the first suspect in Virginia to be charged based on the presence of new forensic technology.

You may remember Christopher Gaines, who was arrested April 11. Chesterfield County Police caught him with SmartWater CSI, which uses colorless liquid that lights up under ultraviolet light to track stolen items.

A grand jury indicted Gaines this week on charges of burglary, larceny and using a mask to conceal his identity.

Police say SmartWater will stay on a person’s skin for three weeks and up to five years on property.

Chesterfield Police was the first agency in Virginia to use SmartWater, introducing the tech in 2018.