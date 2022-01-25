Facebook Marketplace deal goes wrong in Richmond, family robbed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A family went to Mansion Avenue in Richmond’s southside to buy an iPhone 11 from someone they connected with on Facebook Marketplace. But instead of getting a new phone, a current phone and cash were stolen from them.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the family was robbed by an armed man on Friday evening. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspected robber was arrested quickly, according to police.

Police said people should be aware of the “security challenges” associated with buying and selling things online. They encourage people to make their in-person transactions in one of Richmond’s “Safe Exchange Zones.” The zones are located at:

Richmond Police 2nd Precinct parking lot, 177 E. Belt Blvd.

Richmond Police 4th Precinct parking lot, 2219 Chamberlayne Ave.,

Each location has 24-hour security cameras.