Fairfax, Harrisonburg police to speak about suspected serial killer in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax and Harrisonburg police departments will hold a press conference at 1:15 p.m. today to provide details surrounding a suspected serial killer they believe has killed at least four people in Virginia since August.

ABC affiliate WHSV reported in November that the bodies of two women were discovered in an empty lot in Harrisonburg.

Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, were both reported missing earlier in November. While their bodies were discovered together, Harrisonburg police believe they were killed separately.

The location where Redmon and smith were discovered in Harrisonburg.

At the time, Harrisonburg police arrested Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body, according to WHSV.

The press conference was prompted by the discovery of human remains in Fairfax on Wednesday, believed to be another of Robinson’s victims.

The wooded area in Fairfax where remains believed to be another of Robinson’s victims were discovered Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of the Fairfax Police Department)

Fairfax Chief of Police Kevin Davis and Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner will speak outside of police headquarters in Fairfax alongside a forensics expert from the Fairfax Police Department.