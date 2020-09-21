False information lands wanted Woodbridge man behind bars

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies say a false ID helped land a Woodbridge man wanted in Pennsylvania behind bars.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office officials say deputies responded to an accident on Jefferson Davis Highway near Woodstock Lake. One of the drivers relayed false information to the deputy, claiming that he had a suspended license.

Following a check of DMV records, deputies were able to identify the driver by their social security number, given to them by a relative.

The Woodbridge man, identified as 30-year-old Cornell Boat, was arrested and is charged with driving on a suspended license and false identification.

Boat, wanted for retail theft in Pennsylvania, is currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

