FLUVANNA, Va. (WRIC) — The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to false reports circulating on social media about an active shooting in Troy.

The Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know that there is no active shooting on James Madison Highway (Route 15) or Richmond Road (Route 250) in the Troy area, and that these rumors are false.

Police received a call earlier today, May 31, about a car window being shattered as the vehicle was in motion. The driver had thought the window was shot, but officers found no evidence of a shooting upon further investigation.

Police are continuing to patrol the Troy area. The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there is no active threat of a shooting at this time. They are urging the public to exercise caution when sharing information on social media, as spreading false reports or information causes panic.