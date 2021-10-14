Family mourns loss of loved one after Henrico County shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local family is in mourning after their loved one was killed in a shooting on E. Laburnum Avenue on Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as Hassan Dixon, 51.

“My big brother, he was a gentle giant,” Hassan Dixon’s younger brother, William Dixon, told 8News. “My brother was a better man than a lot of people thought he was, than a lot of people held him to.”

According to a release, an adult male driver, later identified as Hassan Dixon, was in a sedan near the intersection of Parkview Avenue and E. Laburnum Avenue on Oct. 12, when an adult male suspect arrived on a bicycle, and the two engaged one another.

Police said that during this interaction, shots were fired into the vehicle.

Henrico Police told 8News that they believe Hassan Dixon drove himself away from where this incident happened, and was later located at Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road in the City of Richmond. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Authorities said it is unknown whether the two men knew each other. But William Dixon said they did not.

“The person that took him from us don’t know him,” William Dixon said. “[Hassan] was the one that resolved issues, if we had issues. But he wasn’t the one that caused issues. So that type of person goes about his life trying to live it the best way he could.”

William Dixon said that his older brother had recently gone back to school and gotten his HVAC license. The brothers have been living together for the past several years.

“It’s been tragic to all of us, but in different ways,” he said. “He was a mentor to me in a lot of ways. I didn’t necessarily follow my brother’s footsteps, but I follow what he led for me, what he laid down for me, and I took my own path, but he was a leader.”

Hassan Dixon leaves behind four children, ages 10 to 30, and four grandchildren. William Dixon said that he and Hassan Dixon’s mother are especially in mourning, given that this is the second child she has lost to gun violence.

“She is numb right now,” William Dixon said. “No mother should have to face something like this.”

He said that his youngest brother, Mahiaddin, was killed in a shooting last year.

The suspect accused of shooting Hassan Dixon on Tuesday was taken into custody Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the incident happened. According to a release, police were conducting patrols and were able to identify the man from surveillance footage. Officers were able to take Deontre L. Maryland, 25, of Richmond, into custody without incident.

Maryland was scheduled to be in court Thursday morning for arraignment. He has been charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and second-degree murder. According to online records, Maryland is due back in court in January.

“It gives my mother closure,” William Dixon said. “She accepts it. I think that the Richmond and Henrico Police did their job to apprehend him quickly and get him off the streets so he wouldn’t hurt anyone else.”

He said that the Dixon family will continue to take things day-by-day and keep the memories of their lost loved ones alive for generations to come.

“No matter what he went through, he took care of his family,” William Dixon said. “I just feel like that’s now a role that’s on me, and I promise to live up to it for him.”