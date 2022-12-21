KENBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The family of 17-year-old Cion Carroll is desperate for answers after he was found gruesomely murdered in a shallow grave located 60 miles from his home.

The teen, who is originally from Richmond, was reported missing on Nov. 2. The family’s only clue was his cell phone location, which last pinged at the home of a known sex offender in the town of Kenbridge.

Tiffany Baker, his mother, said the teen had two cell phones, and both were off. She also said he never left home without his earphones. That’s when she knew something was wrong.

“Being in his life, I knew my son was in danger,” she said.

Family tells 8News they alerted police to Cion’s last known location; however, the house was never searched due to a ‘lack of evidence.’ They also shared frustrations with how police handled the situation, claiming officers’ attitudes were ‘dismissive.’

For several days, the family traveled in big numbers to the small town to search for Cion. They begged police for answers.

After hearing reports of the search, 8News investigators also traveled to Kenbridge to speak to police. We were met with an empty building with the lights turned off.

“It’s like they covering up or something, we don’t know what’s going on,” said Lucy Baker, Cion’s great aunt.

Nine days after Cion vanished, his body was found buried in a shallow grave. New details from the medical examiner shed light on the gruesome way he was murdered.

“His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and spine. He was dismembered. Then lye was poured on him and cement. And he was buried in a shallow grave,” Tiffany Baker said.

According to a statement from Virginia State Police deputies, who were assisting the Kenbridge Police Department, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

“Whatever occurred, he didn’t deserve that, he was only 17. And to have no answers is unexplainable,” Baker said.

When asked about the investigation, Kenbridge Police Chief Ben Barns referred questions to Virginia State Police.

A spokesperson for Virginia State Police sent 8News an email saying, “The investigation remains ongoing. Nothing new to release at this time.”

As Cion’s family grapples with this tragedy, they are asking anyone with information to come forward. “I will get justice for my son,” Baker said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by phone at 434-352-7128 or by dialing #77, or through email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office can be reached by calling 911.