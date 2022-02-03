Family of Richmond shooting victim offering reward for information

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a 24-year-old man from Powhatan who was murdered in Richmond in 2021 will be offering a reward for information which leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

Dylan Poonsammy was killed in a shooting at an apartment building on Westover Hills Boulevard on the night of Oct. 24, 2021.

Richmond Police made an arrest early in the investigation on Nov. 3 and charged a man with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to Poonsammy’s death. However, that person has been released and police are now seeking a new suspect.

The reward for leading police to the arrest of the person responsible will be $10,000.