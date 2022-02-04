Family pleads for information after son was murdered in Richmond, offers $10,000 reward

Sherryan Poonsammy asks for help finding the person responsible for killing her son Dylan Poonsammy.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The family of a Powhatan man has offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer.

The family of 24-year-old Dylan Poonsammy has offered up $10,000 for information regarding his murder in addition to the $1,000 crime stoppers provides.

According to Richmond Police, on the night of Oct. 24, Poonsammy was shot multiple times in the back parking lot of an apartment complex on Westover Hills Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Detective Anthony Coates is leading this investigation.

“They’re a coward, and they did something that was totally unnecessary,” Coates said. “Miss Poonsammy has been emotional and distraught over this case. She wants justice for her son and her family so they can rest at ease.”

Coates stood beside Poonsammy’s mother Sherryan Poonsammy today to speak to the public more than three months after she lost her son. Sherryan Poonsammy said her son was her first born and only son.

“He had his own landscaping and power washing business since at the age of 19 and was in the process of starting his own dump truck company,” Poonsammy said. “He also has two sisters and they were all like the three musketeers. My husband and I have been married for 25 years and we were a complete stable family.”

Dylan Poonsammy (Photo provided by Richmond Police Department)

Coates said Dylan Poonsammy was a young father with a young child and another baby on the way. His second child was born after his death.

“Now my family is broken without my son. We truly miss him more than life itself,” Sherryan Poonsammy said.

In November, a suspect was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Richmond Police said he was later released because authorities didn’t have enough information to keep him in custody.

According to Coates, trying to get people to speak up has been difficult.

“We do need your help,” Coates said. “We need you to talk to us and tell us what we can do to get those who are out there committing these crimes.”

If you have any information about the case you’re asked to call Detective Coates at (804)-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.