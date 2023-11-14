LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Cion Carroll continues to search for answers one year after the teen was found dead in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County.

On Nov. 3, 2022, family reported the 17-year-old missing after he vanished from a family member’s home in Kenbridge. Cion’s family was left with few clues about his disappearance — however, they were able to see that his phone last pinged near a home in Kenbridge.

Last November, family members shared their frustrations, revealing that the local sheriff’s department never searched the home, citing a lack of evidence. For days, family and friends traveled to the small Lunenburg County town to conduct their own searches.

“It hurts,” said Junius Carter, Cion’s grandfather. “Think about if it was one of yours.”

Eight days later, Cion’s body was found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County, a few miles from where his phone last pinged. The medical examiner revealed the teen had been shot, dismembered, covered in lye and buried.

“Unbelievable, it tore me up. How can you do that to a person,” Carter said. “The town is so small. Somebody down there knows something. Just let us know something, help the family.”

One year after the gruesome discovery, Carroll’s family says they are no closer to justice for the teen. In May, Virginia State Police confirmed the case was active, but no one had been arrested.

“The family of Cion Carroll is still seeking answers as to who is responsible for the tragic death of their loved one,” said Capt. David Cooper, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office in May. “State Police appreciates the information shared so far with us in the case, but we know there are individuals out there who can help bring a murderer to justice.”

Cion’s family has since put up a billboard along Mechanicsville Turnpike reading: “We Miss You, Cion. Love, Ma.”

“We will continue to fight we’re not stopping until we get justice for him and some of the other kids that have been murdered,” Carter said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 434-352-3478 or email tips to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.