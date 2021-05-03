Farmville officers are looking for a shooting suspect

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Farmville Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a string of shootings that occurred April 30 and May 1.

Initially officers responded to the 800 block of Buffalo Street for calls of shots fired at 9:21 p.m. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

A short time later, a call came in from a motorist on Third Street who said he had been shot at, with at least one bullet striking the vehicle.

No injuries were reported at either location.

At 6:47 p.m. on May 1, another call of shots fired was received. Officers responded to the 500 block of Virginia Street and determined one person had been shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The victim, a 24-year-old male, was treated at Centra Southside Community Hospital before being transported to MCV with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Tashon Lamont Brown, 21, of Farmville, has been charged with multiple felonies related to these incidents but remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information related to the incidents or the whereabouts of Brown, call Farmville police at (434) 392-3332 or use the Tip411 app.