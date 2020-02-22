1  of  3
Father found guilty of trying to poison daughter with drain cleaner

Crime

by: Ariana Tourangeau

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A jury has found a Northampton father guilty on all counts of trying to kill his sick 7-year-old daughter by poisoning her with drain cleaner.

Christopher Conley, 37, was found guilty of attempted murder, assault and battery on a child by means of a dangerous weapon (opiates) and assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury Friday afternoon in Hampshire Superior Court.

Conley is accused of injecting Liquid-Plumr into his daughter’s cecostomy tube then overdosing her on pain medication in April 2015. His daughter had to have a seven-hour surgery to remove over six feet of her intestines and subsequent surgery to remove one-third of her bladder.

The verdict was unanimous.

