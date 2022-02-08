Father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby denied bond

Cory Bigsby's 4-year-old son still hasn't been found after being reported missing on Jan. 31

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was denied bond Tuesday morning during a court appearance.

Authorities named Cory Bigsby as the only person of interest in Codi‘s disappearance. Right now, he has not been charged in connection to the disappearance of his son, however he faces seven felony child neglect charges. He admitted to leaving his four young kids, all under five years old, at home alone to run errands.

Cory confessed to leaving the children at home alone at night on January 25 as he visited several locations over the span of two hours, according to court records.

He said the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves the home, according to the complaint. Police said Cory left the children with no way for them to contact him or emergency services.

Cory’s estranged wife was in the courtroom Tuesday as a witness. The defense attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, call her to the stand. She testified that she would help Cory with any court requirements if he was granted bond.

The couple has multiple children and she lives in the Hampton Roads area, Ambrose said. Her children are not the ones in the home when the alleged child neglect incidents took place.

It also came out in court on Tuesday that Cory was convicted of going AWOL while in the military.

Cory Bigsby’s preliminary hearing was set for April 5.

Meanwhile the search for Codi looks different this week, after he was originally reported missing on Monday, January 31.

Police have moved from a massive search last week into an investigative phase. Police say they are following leads and gathering evidence from the family home.

#UPDATE Looks like @HamptonVAPolice Forensics are back on the scene at Bigsby’s apartment. So far have seen two people from forensics going into the apartment with equipment. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/7neKnMQyJU — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 7, 2022

Community members stepped up and continue to search the woods and area near Codi’s home. Some use drones to search the area and then walk through the woods, or swamps.

The Black Lives Matter 757 group plans to continue to search until at least Thursday.

WAVY’s Aesia Toliver was in court Tuesday and will have more updates coming up.