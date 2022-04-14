CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the Chesterfield County Police Department continues to search for 6-month-old Kynsley Grimshaw, roughly two weeks since she was last seen with her father — the courts may have missed vital information when deciding to grant him bond.

On Friday, April 8, Chesterfield Police announced they were attempting to locate the two Grimshaws. An incident that took place March 31 resulted in a warrant for 32-year-old Andrew Grimshaw’s arrest on charges of assault on a family member, brandishing a firearm and felony strangulation. Authorities said that Grimshaw left the area with his daughter the next day.

After the court determined Grimshaw was unlikely to “obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice of threaten, injure or intimidate or attempt to threaten, injure or intimidate a prospective witness, juror, victim or family or household member,” he was granted bond and released.

A Criminal History

Bail for Grimshaw was set at $2,500 — $500 for the General District Court charge of brandishing a firearm, and $2,000 for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations (JDR) Court charges of strangulation and assault.

According to 8News legal analyst Russ Stone, whether a judge will grant bond to a defendant generally relies on three factors: whether the defendant is a flight risk, whether they pose a threat to themselves or others and whether they have a history of criminal offenses.

Court documents obtained by 8News show how Grimshaw’s bail was determined, with a note reading “accused turned himself in and has been polite and cooperative” and a checklist indicating that he isn’t on parole, is employed locally, and has “No [criminal history] at all.”

While records show that Grimshaw has never previously faced charges in Virginia, 8News obtained court records from North Carolina that detail a long criminal record with convictions spanning eight counties.

Most of the charges Grimshaw faced were traffic infractions, ranging from running a red light to driving under the influence with a revoked license. Grimshaw was found guilty of speeding at least 10 times in a period ranging from 2007 to 2021, shortly before he moved to Chesterfield County.

This map shows the counties in North Carolina in which Grimshaw was charged with and convicted of or held responsible for various offenses.

But Grimshaw’s most serious offense was a case in 2007, in which he was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. He eventually reached a plea agreement, and was convicted of misdemeanor larceny and destruction of property.

Over the next 10 years, he was charged with five probation violations, including multiple “out of county” violations, meaning he allegedly fled the area he was ordered to remain within as a condition of his parole.

None of that information was reflected in his bail determination, which also ordered him to remain in the commonwealth until his case is over.

Grimshaw’s bail checklist in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The documents indicate that Grinshaw has no criminal history and that no firearm was involved in the offense.

A document filed in the general district court shows Grimshaw was charged with brandishing a firearm in relation to the same incident.

The bail sheet also indicates that no firearm was allegedly used in the offense, despite an admission that the charge of brandishing a firearm — currently being heard in the Chesterfield General District Court — occurred on the same date, against the same victim and “may need to be transferred to JDR.”

Grimshaw was scheduled for arraignment on Thursday, April 14, but records obtained by 8News show that his hearing was continued to June, and that Grimshaw’s attorney faxed information to the court on April 14.

8News reached out to the Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, but did not receive a response.

Where is Kynsley?

According to police, Grimshaw turned himself in on Sunday, April 10, but did not have his daughter with him.

On April 10, after Grimshaw turned himself in, he was served with a Preliminary Protective Order, which says that he cannot have any contact with 6-month-old Kynsley.

Police tell 8News they believe Kynsley is still with Andrew Grimshaw, but because they cannot confirm her whereabouts, they can’t verify a breach of the protective order.

If Andrew is found to have violated the order, he could face additional charges carrying a sentence of up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine.