Father sentenced for 21 years for crash that killed 1 child, injured another

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George man has been sentenced to 21 years behind bars for the car crash that killed one of his children and injured another. Daniel Krenicky, was driving under the influence when the crash occurred on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Police say Krenicky was driving a 2002 Pontiac four-door sedan southbound on Jolly Rd. when he ran off the road to the left and striking a culvert pipe.

At the scene, officers found a 5-year-old child unresponsive and a 9-year-old child with serious injuries. Both children were flown to VCU Medical with life-threatening injuries. The 5-year-old — who has been identified as Seth Krenicky — was pronounced dead at the hospital days later.

Krenicky faced charges of Driving Under the Influence, Involuntary Manslaughter, two counts of Felony Child Endangerment and Reckless Driving.

He was sentenced to 30 years with nine suspended for involuntary man slaughter on Thursday. For driving while intoxicated he was sentenced to one year in jail but 11 months and 25 days were suspended.

