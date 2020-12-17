FBI: $10,000 reward offered in shooting death of Emporia boy

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the death of an Emporia boy, who was gunned down Labor Day weekend.

K-Ron Surrat, 14, was found dead behind a home on Briggs Street near Clay Street around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 5.

Investigators believe a man in his 20s and a black car may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via Tips.FBI.gov.