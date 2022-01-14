FBI getting involved in search for missing Northumberland woman

NORTHUMBERLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI has agreed to assist in the search for a 28-year-old Heathsville woman who went missing Wednesday night, Northumberland County Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp announced in a press conference Friday.

Ahrea’l Smith was leaving work at the Little Sue Store in Claraville at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 when she started her car, then returned to lock the door to the store and bring a bag of trash to the dumpster, out of view of the store’s security camera.

That security camera footage is the last known sighting of Smith. Her car was found still running outside the store when workers arrived at 4:30 the next morning.

Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots. She has multiple tattoos, including a rose going up her right thigh. Anyone with information regarding Smith’s disappearance is urged to call the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

“Please come forward with any information you may have, no matter how significant or insignificant you think it is,” said Beauchamp. “If you drove past the store on the night of the 12th between 9:18 and 4:30 the next morning, and noticed anything at all, please call the sheriff’s office with information.”