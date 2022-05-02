STAFFORD County, Va. (WRIC) — A police investigation is underway after a man led Stafford Police on a chase through the county Sunday May 1 while falsely identifying as an FBI officer.

Police named 49-year-old Nicholas Rudolph as the suspect in the incident, and said Rudolph was parked at Stafford Market Place in a black Honda SUV when crews doing work on the parking lot asked him to move his car. According to the report, in response, Rudolph flashed a fake FBI badge and BB gun at the crew member. Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m., and upon approaching his car, said he sped away, with police in pursuit.

49-year-old Nicholas Rudolph (Photo Courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department)

Fake FBI badges and materials confiscated (Photo Courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department)

Fake FBI badges and materials confiscated (Photo Courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department)

(Photo Courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies attempted to use a rolling road block to stop Rudolph’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. Police said Rudolph drove at speeds reaching 88 mph while flashing a fake FBI badge from the car window.

Police were eventually able to end the chase in Prince William County, where Rudolph surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Police said they found a BB gun in Rudolph’s pocket, and assorted fake FBI credentials were found in his vehicle.

Rudolph was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, brandishing, obstruction,

reckless driving and eluding. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.