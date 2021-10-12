FBI offering $5,000 reward for help finding shooter responsible for injuring two Petersburg children

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two children were injured in a Petersburg shooting back in May and police are still searching for the person or people responsible for the crime. The bullets struck the children as they were playing in the common area of the Pecan Acres public housing apartments.

“Playing in front yards, playing with toys, innocent minds,” said Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian.

The FBI’s Richmond Area Violent Enterprise Task Force has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who can help FBI and the Petersburg Police Department identify, arrest and convict the shooter or shooters.

The two law enforcement organizations held a press conference to announce the reward on Tuesday.

Right now they are searching for any information about a small light-colored Honda or Toyota sedan that was seen in area during the May 22, 2021.

Police said they were called to the public housing units on Cottonwood Drive after midnight on May 22, 2021. There they found the injured five-year-old girl and seven-year-old boy.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at (804) 261-1044 or the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-734-4222.

“Those of you who know something, it may be very small, we need your help,” Christian said.