CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – FBI Richmond and Chesterfield County Police need the public’s help looking for who they’ve nicknamed the “Dapper Dan Bandit.”

He robbed the First Community Bank on Midlothian Turnpike across from the Chesterfield Towne Center last Thursday afternoon.

Surveillance photos show him dressed up, wearing a gray flat cap, a dress shirt, paired with a navy blue blazer, khaki pants and dress shoes.

Dapper Dan Bandit (Courtesy of the FBI)

He showed a handgun, demanded money in specific denominations from the teller, put the money in his pockets, put his gun back in his pocket and walked out of the bank.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Richmond FBI Office at 804-261-1044 or submit an online tip here.