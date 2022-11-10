ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Roanoke Police Department are asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say is wanted in connection to two bank robberies that took place in the city in October.

According to police, on Oct. 36, a man with a gun walked into a Truist bank on the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue NW and demanded money from a teller. The teller gave cash to the man, who put it in a light blue drawstring bag and left on foot.

The same man is believed to have robbed another bank on the other side of the city just a few days later. On Oct. 28, a man walked into a Truist Bank on the 100 block of McClanahan Street SW and approached the teller, demanding money. After getting the cash, he put it into a purple bag and walked out.

Photo: FBI Richmond

The suspect is described as a Black man standing between 5’2″ and 5’4″. During the first robbery, he was wearing a bright orange beanie, thin-framed glasses, a disposable mask, a dark grey hoodie, a black bomber jacket, grey and white sweatpants with an ECKO logo and black shoes. During the second robbery, he was wearing a tan beanie, glasses, a disposable mask, glasses, a black jacket, grey hoodie, gloves, black boots and grey sweatpants with black cargo pockets.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or has information related to either robberies is asked to call the Richmond FBI field office at 804-261-1044.