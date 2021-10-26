FBI seek man wearing giraffe-print scarf in string of Richmond gas station robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s conspicuous, and then there’s this.

The FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is working with police in Henrico and Richmond to find a man they say robbed a number of gas stations in the Richmond area on March 5.

Surveillance videos show the man wearing a giraffe-print scarf, dark sunglasses and a patterned blanket wrapped around his waist.

The man robbed a 7-eleven and Wawa on Staples Mill Road, as well as a Valero on Broad Street. The FBI describe him as an Asian male, between 5’2″ and 5’6″ with an average build. According to police, he may have left the scene of one robbery in a black Mercedes SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (804) 261-1044 or provide tips through tips.fbi.gov. Community members can also call Henrico Police at (804) 289-7228 or Richmond Police at (804) 646-1068.