CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information that can help identify and locate a man involved in a murder and robbery that happened at a Chesterfield motel in 2016.

According to a statement from the FBI, it was reported to the agency that on Sept. 29, 2016, a Black male suspect entered the Econo-Lodge Motel in Chesterfield, located on the 2300 block of Indian Hill Road.

The suspect, armed with a revolver, demanded money from the night clerk at the motel, according to the report. According to the statement, the clerk complied, but the suspect opened fire without provocation, killing the clerk at point-blank range. The suspect then ran away.

The suspect in the murder-robbery incident at the Econo-Lodge Motel in Chesterfield in 2016. Credit: FBI

The FBI’s statement described the suspect as a Black male with a thin build. At the time of the murder and robbery, he was wearing jeans, a maroon long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, a red brimmed ball cap and dark colored shoes. The suspect also appeared to have a white bandage on his right hand during the incident.

Chesterfield Police has released a video with more details about the incident on YouTube.

Anyone with information that may help lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this case is asked to contact the FBI’s Richmond office at 804-261-1044 or Chesterfield Police’s Unsolved Major Investigation’s Group at 804-717-6024.