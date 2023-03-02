RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal official stationed in Richmond was sentenced to over two years in prison this week for accepting bribes from the builders whose bids he oversaw.

According to a statement of facts, agreed to by Charles Jones as part of his guilty plea, he helped a contractor that performed renovations on courthouses get over $4.6 million in contracts. In exchange, he was paid over $400,000 in cash, much of it delivered by hand in a Virginia fast food restaurant.

“These payments would typically be made in the same location at a McDonald’s

restaurant,” the statement reads.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During those meetings, Jones would adjust the bids planned by Daniel Crowe, who operated two contractors bidding to provide renovations, to ensure that he received the contracts over competitors.

Jones also received payments through two shell companies he created, WCN and CLH Consulting. Those companies never performed any legitimate services, but Jones used them to “conceal payments from prime contractors and subcontractors relating to his oversight of

government construction projects.”

The contracts he helped Crowe grab included renovations on federal courts in Richmond and Norfolk.

In another instance, Jones met a different contractor — who herself pleaded guilty to bribing a federal official — in the parking lot of a gas station in New Kent County. There, he took $22,000 in cash in exchange for securing Jennifer Strickland a $1.3 million courthouse renovation project in Norfolk.

“He should have placed his loyalty to the United States above private gain,” prosecutors wrote. “Instead, the defendant used his position to enrich himself breaching the trust that the American public placed in him.”

Prosecutors requested a sentence of at least 9 years in prison, citing the serious and deliberate nature of Jones’ corrupt scheme.

Jones, in his letter on sentencing, leaned heavily on his military experience — and resulting PTSD — in requesting a sentence well below the guideline range.

“While the Court must impose a sentence that affords adequate deterrence to criminal

conduct, a lengthy term of imprisonment is not necessary in this case to accomplish that goal,” his lawyers wrote.

They also argued that white-collar crimes like accepting a bribe should be subject to less severe consequences than those laid out under the law.

In the end, the court evidently found his arguments convincing, granting him a sentence of 30 months in prison — less than a third of the sentence requested by prosecutors.