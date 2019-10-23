Federal probe takes guns off the street, leads to multiple arrests in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A U.S. Department of Justice initiative aimed at reducing violent crime sparked an investigation in 2017 into the uptick in violence in Petersburg. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that several gang members of the ‘High Society Hit Squad’ have been charged, with one member being sentenced to 12 years, and more than 60 guns have been taken off the streets as a result of the probe.

“They were used to shoot into vehicles, they were used to shoot in occupied dwellings, in homicides and assaults with intent to kill,” ATF Special Agent Ashan Benedict said.

“Do not lie on a federal form that a gun is for you and then give it to somebody who’s prohibited. That’s store purchasing, it’s part of firearms trafficking schemes and law enforcement will find you.” ATF Special Agent Ashan Benedict

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia told reporters during a press conference that the effort helped bring members of the gang, who were suspected of trafficking narcotics and firearms, to justice.

“Gang members of and associates of the High Society Hit Squad are responsible for pushing poison through the veins of that community,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “In the midst of an opioid crisis, this gang thought nothing of pushing heroin and fentanyl to a community already on the brink just to line their own pockets.”

Here’s a look at about 60 firearms and ammunition @PBurgPolice & ATF seized from the criminal street gang H$2X “High Society Hit Squad.”



More tonight on @8NEWS at 6 pm & 11 pm. pic.twitter.com/3xEmuyj70l — Sierra Fox (@Sierra8News) October 22, 2019

On Tuesday, 39-year-old Miles Johnson — an alleged member of the ‘High Society Hit Squad’ gang — was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in trafficking tens of thousands of doses of heroin and fentanyl.

“He trafficked over 10,000 separate doses of opioids,” U.S. Attorney Terwilliger added. “In theory, enough to cause 10,000 deaths.”

Johnson is one of eight gang members currently behind bars in connection with this case. The other seven were previously sentenced earlier this year.

Sierra Fox will have a full report on 8News at 11 p.m.

