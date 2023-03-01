WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged in a Washington court with running a drug distribution on the dark web and laundering the money through cryptocurrencies.

Jacob Blair, 25, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs and money laundering, as well as additional charges in Pennsylvania, where he resides, of fentanyl and methamphetamine possession.

According to an indictment unsealed in court on Tuesday, Blair was one of several conspirators who operated a storefront known as “YVendorSupplier” or “ColorShifting.” Blair and others allegedly ran the storefront through Tor2Door, a dark web hosting platform that requires users to shield their identities and pay in cryptocurrency.

The site lists several categories of goods and services, including “Fraud,” “Drugs & Chemicals,” “Counterfeit Items” and “Jewels & Gold.” Under Drugs & Chemicals, the site lists everything from benzos to weed to opioids.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Still, there are some things the site refuses to host, including child porn, prostitution, murder-for-hire — and fentanyl.

The YVendorSupplier storefront boasted that their products were “nothing but the best” and claimed the company focused “on quality, consistency, stealth, and speed.”

Among the products they advertised were oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall — all prescription medications with strict manufacturing standards. Investigators tracked over 900 sales since May 2022 on Tor2Door and similar platforms.

But in reality, the “oxycodone” and “Xanax” they sold were nothing more than fentanyl, while the “Adderall” was methamphetamine.

Once they received payment for the illicit and counterfeit drugs, prosecutors allege, Blair and others shuffled the cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin and Monero, through a series of wallets and cryptocurrency exchanges, aiming to conceal the source of the money.

Blair will now face those charges in both Pennsylvania and Washington.