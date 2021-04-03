Female suspect in Petersburg shooting arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department have arrested a female suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that critically injured one person on March 26.

Ayanna “Ya Ya” Walker was taken into custody on charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and shooting a firearm in commission of a felony.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Halifax Street in Petersburg. When on the scene, police found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and in critical condition. The victim remains in the hospital.

Walker is being held without bond pending her appearance in court.