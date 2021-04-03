Female suspect in Petersburg shooting arrested

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department have arrested a female suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that critically injured one person on March 26.

Ayanna “Ya Ya” Walker was taken into custody on charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and shooting a firearm in commission of a felony.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Halifax Street in Petersburg. When on the scene, police found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and in critical condition. The victim remains in the hospital.

Walker is being held without bond pending her appearance in court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events