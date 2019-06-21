1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Fight in the Fan sends 2 men to the hospital

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been taken to the hospital after a fight in Richmond’s Fan District.

Police officers were called to W. Cary and S. Mulberry streets just before midnight for a reported robbery and stabbing. When officers got to the scene, they realized it was not a robbery, rather, a fight.

The two men involved were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Richmond Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events