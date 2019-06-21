Fight in the Fan sends 2 men to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been taken to the hospital after a fight in Richmond’s Fan District.

Police officers were called to W. Cary and S. Mulberry streets just before midnight for a reported robbery and stabbing. When officers got to the scene, they realized it was not a robbery, rather, a fight.

The two men involved were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Richmond Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 804-780-1000.