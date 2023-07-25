RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, July 25, the final defendant prosecuted as part of an investigation into a multi-state dogfighting ring and drug operation was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

In 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began investigating several people, including 51-year-old Herman Tyrone Washington of the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, in connection with a drug investigation, according to the Department of Justice.

Through online surveillance authorized by the court of co-conspirator Kenneth Otey’s phone, law enforcement looked over 400 conservations on social media platforms Meta and Telegram between other people discussing their involvement in the dogfighting ring over the span of two months. According to the Department of Justice, the apps were used to coordinate the dog fights, share fight videos and training techniques.

According to the investigation, between Dec. 2017 and Aug. 202, the group negotiated and planned fighting matches of two parties for dogs of a specific weight and gender to take place on a particular date.

The group transported dogs in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina to participate in the dog fights, as well as to breed and train the dogs to fight. At least one of the collaborators killed dogs that had lost in matches by drowning them in buckets of water, according to the Department of Justice.

The group collectively attended or sponsored an animal in at least 59 dog fights throughout the operation.

In November and December 2020, law enforcement carried out five home search warrants, seizing 93 dogs in connection with the dogfighting operation. According to the Department of Justice, “the Court found the animal fighting venture to involve extraordinary cruelty and to be of exceptional scale.”

“The inhumane treatment of animals, especially ones bred to be companions for humans is not only strictly illegal, but deeply cruel,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Washington pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and possession of a pitbull-type dog for the purpose of animal fighting, according to the Department of Justice. As a condition of his supervised release, Washington is prohibited from owning or possessing dogs or their “reproductive cells.”

The Department of Justice said that Washington was the last of seven individuals charged in this conspiracy. Those people were collectively sentenced to a total of 534 months in prison and each will serve a multi-year period of supervised release. Like Washington, the other defendants are prohibited from owing or possessing dogs during their supervised release.