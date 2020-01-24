Firearms stolen from Henrico gun store prompts police investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police is sharing photos from a commercial burglary that occurred last weekend in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Officers say in the morning hours of Jan. 19, authorities were called to the New American Arms gun store, near the intersection of W. Broad Street and Staples Mills Road, following the theft of firearms.









No word of how many firearms were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000.

