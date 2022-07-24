RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People in Richmond’s Southside are on high alert after five men were hurt in a shooting near a restaurant on Saturday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near The Pitts BBQ Joint on the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. Officers found five men who had been shot, two of whom were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other men were hospitalized but are expected to be okay, the fifth victim was treated at the scene.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell said she was at the scene last night. “I want to thank the citizens who contacted me telling me to get over here it is so awful!” She said in a Facebook post. “They heard the gun shots, people screaming and running towards the street.”

Carlton Grisson, who lives nearby, said he’s demanding a future free of gun violence.

“I’m very concerned and it’s very scary,” he said.

Less than two weeks ago, there was a double shooting and a deadly stabbing at the James Food Store on Broad Rock Boulevard. Police are still looking for the suspect in that incident.

Ernesto Roges said the recent violence has rocked the community.

“It’s too close. It’s a lot of problems,” he said. “The ladies they say, ‘It’s scaring me.’ It’s terrible right now.”

As fear turns to frustration for many neighbors, Grisson is offering up a piece of advice.

“Put down the guns, talk about it and negotiate,” he said.

Agents with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority were spotted at the restaurant on Sunday afternoon. 8News is working to learn more from police on what led up to the shooting and if they’ve made any arrests.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 trough the P3 Tips smartphone app. All calls made to crime stoppers are anonymous.

