WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, May 16, for traveling overseas to engage in sex acts with Vietnamese minors whom he had communicated with online.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Edwin Day, 52, of Saint Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty to two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor into illegal sexual activity in February 2020.

Day traveled from Florida to Vietnam on two separate occasions in 2015 and 2016 to engage in sex acts with minor Vietnamese boys, according to court documents and statements made in connection with the plea and sentencing. Documents released to the court said that Day made trips to and from Vietnam under the guise that he was an English teacher, and that some boys were lured to Day with promises of money and gifts while others were introduced to him as their English teacher.

The case, which was investigated by agents from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Tampa, Fla., and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, was brought forth as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood program, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Department of Justice is also asking anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or submit a tip through report.cybertip.org.