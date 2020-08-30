Florida officer shot, suspect killed in dramatic shootout caught on camera

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — An attempted murder suspect was shot and killed in a gunfight with police officers in Daytona Beach Saturday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department released the body cam footage from the incident, which can be viewed above. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police said they received an anonymous tip that 44-year-old attempted murder suspect Michael Harris was at an apartment complex on Espanola Avenue in Holly Hill. Harris had a warrant out for shooting a woman twice in the back a couple weeks ago, police said.

When officers entered the building to look for Harris, they were met with gunfire from the back room. The officer wearing the body cam was immediately shot in the chest, but his ballistic vest prevented the bullet from penetrating, keeping him alive.

The body cam footage shows the dramatic scene unfold, with many more shots being fired both ways.

One of the most tense moments of the shootout came in a brief pause of gunfire when officers acknowledged the screams of a woman coming from the same room the suspect was firing from.

“The woman that’s screaming, you need to put your hands up right now and open that door!” the officer wearing the body camera yelled.

The video shows the officers successfully direct the terrified woman out of the room and to safety.

“I don’t know how that, by God’s grace, she’s alive,” Police Chief Capri said in a press conference Saturday. “Because he let her out of the room, let her leave, after the first initial rounds of bullets.”

The suspect then resumed firing at officers and was eventually shot dead.

Capri said this is why his police department invested in body cameras nine years ago.

“The suspect fired at officers first, and we defended ourselves,” Capri said. “If you pull a gun out on a police officer and shoot a police officer, you’re going to get killed. Simple as that.

“We don’t want to take a life, we want to save lives, but when you pull a gun…”

Capri said the officer struck by the bullet is expected to recover.

The press conference can be viewed below.

LATEST STORIES: