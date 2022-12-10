FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a gas station on Friday night.

On Friday, Dec. 9, at approximately 10:12 pm, deputies from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office responded to a BP gas station on James Madison Highway in Palmyra for a reported armed robbery.

The suspect left the scene on foot prior to law enforcement arrival and went north on James Madison Highway.

He is described as black male, medium build, between 5’ 8” to 5’11” tall and in his mid-to late 40’s. He was reportedly wearing a black “gator style” mask, black beanie, hot pink gloves, dark colored pants, black shoes and a black jacket with white sleeves.

Deputies recovered a purple Taurus G2 9mm at the scene. According to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, this was the weapon used in the robbery and was dropped by the suspect.

Officers with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a BP gas station in Palmyra on Friday, Dec. 9. The suspect reportedly left his gun at the scene, which was recovered by officers. Credit: Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 434-589-8211.