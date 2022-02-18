Fluvanna man to serve 31 years for child pornography

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 52-year-old Fluvanna man will serve 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to several child pornography charges. The court sentenced him to 190 years, according to the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Roy Ricciotti Jr was convicted on multiple counts of possessing and distributing child pornography after an investigation and search of his home in May 2020.

He was also convicted of sharing the child sexual abuse materials he had to gain access to a group that trades child pornography, the first such charge and conviction of its kind in Fluvanna County, according to a release from the county’s sheriff’s office.

Ricciotti was sentenced to 190 years in Fluvanna County Circuit Court on Feb. 17., “of which he will actively serve 31 years” in the Virginia Department of Corrections, the release stated.