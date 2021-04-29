Following the arrests: Suspects in The Belt Atlantic apartments shooting charged with 1st-degree murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday night’s shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike killed two people, and left three injured. So far, police have arrested three suspects and charged them with first-degree murder.

The Richmond Police Department said it has arrested Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23, and Sha-Mondrick Perry, 19, with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to court records, all three men have been charged with first-degree murder. Perry and Hemmings were arraigned Wednesday morning in court at 9:05 am, about 8 hours before Richmond police announced they’d arrested anyone.

When reporters asked chief Gerald Smith if anyone was in custody early Wednesday morning, he said “We have some great leads — but it is our goal to hold all who are responsible for this… accountable,” At that time, he did not explicitly say whether or not anyone was already behind bars.

Court records also showed that Martin was arraigned on Thursday morning, with a charge of first-degree murder.

Court records show Martin, a third suspect, was arraigned Thursday morning at 9:05 am.

Police announced the three arrests at 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday but have yet to say when each man was actually taken into custody. Court records simply show all three men were arrested on Wednesday at some time.

As of Thursday morning, an RPD spokesperson confirmed police are still looking for additional suspects.

Thirty-year-old Sharnez Hill died at the scene. Her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah Hill, was shot and later died at the hospital.

A 29-year-old woman and two young girls, ages 11 and 15, were also shot during the incident and remain in stable condition.

RPD responded to the mass shooting in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. The apartment complex was previously called the Midlothian Village apartments.

Authorities believe the gunmen were targeting a single apartment but ended up striking two adult women, two teenage girls and the 3-month-old girl.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

RELATED

4/27/21: Shooting on Richmond’s Southside leaves one woman dead, four other people injured

4/27/21: Neighbor reacts to shooting on Richmond’s Southside after hearing “barrage of gunfire”

4/27/21: Mayor releases brief statement in wake of deadly shooting that left four others injured on Midlothian Turnpike

4/28/21: Grandmother of three Southside shooting victims speaks out, community holds rally as police probe continues

4/28/21: Mother and 3-month-old killed, 3 others shot Tuesday at Midlothian Turnpike apartment; 3 charged today in shooting

4/29/21: Richmond police seeking other suspects in Belt Atlantic Apartments mass shooting