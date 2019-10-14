Footage shows armed robbery suspect carrying away cash register

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Surveillance footage from last Friday night shows a robbery suspect carrying away a cash register from a Richmond convenience store after holding the clerk up with a handgun.

Authorities responded to a business in the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 11 for a reported robbery. Richmond police were told by the victims at the scene that a male suspect walked into the store with a gun and demanded cash.

Video shows the suspect take the register and walk out the store with it.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a hooded NASA sweatshirt, red shoes and jeans, fired one shot toward the floor before being seen running south on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective C. Berlack at (804) 646-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

LATEST STORIES: