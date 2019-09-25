Former Chesterfield Police officer gets 2 years for soliciting sex from investigator posing as 14-year-old girl

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Chesterfield County Police officer has been sentenced to serve two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to soliciting sex online from an investigator who posed as a teen girl.

Simeon Isaiah Crispin Steers-Smith, 30, was charged after investigators from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and members of both the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children and FBI Child Exploitation Task Forces executed a search warrant on March 22.

The search warrant revealed a lengthy conversation Steers-Smith allegedly had with the “undercover persona used as a 14-year-old female that was named ‘Krystal’” through a web-based anonymous chat site Omegle.com.

Steers-Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to propositioning a minor for sex over the computer. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended, leaving him to serve two years plus 10 years of probation. He had two other counts of the same charge dropped.

