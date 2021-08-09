Former commanding officer of USS Mahan pleads guilty to child porn possession

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The former commanding officer of the USS Mahan pleaded guilty last month to charges related to the possession of child pornography.

CDR Jason Wilson pleaded guilty on July 14 in federal district court, the Navy confirmed. He was the former commanding officer of the Norfolk-based destroyer (DDG 72) from November 8, 2017 to February 15, 2019.

Court documents show Wilson was in possession of multiple files of child pornography in June of 2020. His Samsung cellphone, Toshiba laptop and external hard drive all contained images and videos, prosecutors say.

His sentencing is set for Nov. 23.

A Navy public affairs officer said Wilson is still “administratively attached to the Navy.”

“A characterization of his service and additional accountability actions have not been determined at this time,” the official said.