Former corrections workers plead guilty to accepting bribes, introducing contraband to FCI Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A former case manager and former correctional officer have both pleaded guilty to taking bribes while working at the Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg. The bribes were taken in exchange for allowing contraband to be introduced into the prison.

In court on Tuesday, Stephen Taylor, a former case manager for the Bureau of Prisons made his guilty plea. Court documents show that Taylor, 48, made over $17,000 in bribes through Walmart-2-Walmart transfers sent by an inmate’s mother. He was also paid in sums of cash by the same inmate’s girlfriend and got a share of contraband for himself.

In exchange, Taylor allowed items such as Suboxone, marijuana, cellular telephones, and tobacco to enter the prison.

Taylor worked with former correctional officer Shanice Bullock to get contraband into the prison. Bullock, 28, also took bribes from the inmate’s mother. She helped get Suboxone, marijuana, heroin, cigarettes and cell phones into the facility.

Both Taylor and Bullock are facing a maximum of 15 years in prison for their crimes. Their sentencing hearings are scheduled for August.