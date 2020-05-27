Former Culpeper High School math teacher charged with trying to solicit student

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have arrested and charged a former Culpeper High School math teacher for allegedly soliciting a student.

According to a release from the school district, the county’s sheriff’s office informed the school’s administration that 31-year-old Stephen Kirsch was arrested Wednesday and charged with “using a communications system for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent,” a person under the age of 18.

Kirsch worked at the school as a math teacher for the last six years before resigning, a move that the school system said was unrelated to the alleged incident. Culpeper County Public Schools shared a statement with 8News regarding Kirsch’s arrest.

“CCPS is grateful the student quickly contacted school administration to report the incident. Having trust in school leaders to report concerning communications from a teacher requires courage and is the proper student response,” the release said. “Additionally, CCPS is grateful for the continued cooperation and collaboration with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. This is another example of working together both quickly and effectively on behalf of our students and our community.”

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: