WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A man who illegally shared and posted sexually explicit images of an ex-girlfriend over the course of three years before stalking and threatening witnesses while he was being investigated has been sentenced to five years in prison.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 25-year-old Kyle Alexander Jackson of Chicago was sentenced in federal court in a case that involves the “Criminalization of Non-Consensual Pornography Act of 2014,” a D.C. law which prohibits publishing or sharing explicit photos of someone without their permission.

According to evidence presented in court, Jackson was in a romantic relationship with the victim for several years while the two were students at a D.C.-area university. In 2018, after the couple had broken up, Jackson showed sexually explicit images of the victim to other people, which prompted a Title IX investigation by the school.

In 2019, Jackson made several fake account on the group chatting platform GroupMe, which he used to post sexually explicit images of the victim. In 2020 and 2021, Jackson continued posting the images on GroupMe and began sharing them using Kik and other communication platforms.

Jackson also sent several harassing text messages to the victim, often sending her messages pretending to be other people who had seen the images online. In 2021, Jackson sent sexually explicit images of the victim by mail to her employer, according to the Department of Justice.

In June of 2021, the United States Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Jackson, who sent several emails, many of which contained racist and sexist slurs, to potential witnesses while he was being investigated. This harassment eventually escalated to threats of violence, sexual assault and murder. Jackson was arrested in April 2022 and has been in custody since.

On Aug. 4, Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree unlawful publication, one count of unlawful disclosure, two counts of stalking and one count of felony threats. After completing his five-year prison term, Jackson will be placed on three years of supervised release. He will also have to stay away from the victims and is prohibited from talking about them online.

“Kyle Jackson subjected the primary victim in this case—his ex-girlfriend—to years of torment,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves. “This case demonstrates the importance of the law that expressly prohibits such unlawful publication of explicit photos without consent. Now Kyle Jackson is being held accountable for his reprehensible acts.”