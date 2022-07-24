FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax man who is believed to have worked as a youth leader at several churches has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of indecent liberties of a minor by a custodian.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 61-year-old Thomas Weaver of Fairfax joined Saint Matthews United Methodist Church in Annandale in 2001 and on multiple occasions since 2020, allegedly coerced a juvenile victim to meet him in a secluded area and sexually assaulted them.

Thomas Weaver (Photo: Fairfax Police)

On Wednesday, July 20, detectives executed a search warrant at Weaver’s home and found “numerous images” of child pornography. Weaver was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of indecent liberties of a minor by a custodian. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Saint Matthews United Methodist Church is cooperating with police as they continue their investigation. Detectives believe there are more victims at other churches where Weaver is thought to have worked in the past.

Police are yet to identify other locations where Weaver has been employed but are asking anyone with information related to Weaver or who believes he has had inappropriate contact with them or their child is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. All calls made to Crime Solvers are anonymous.

The Fairfax Police Victim Services Division has been assigned to make sure the victim receives appropriate resources and assistance.