Former firefighter sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted relations with underage girl

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A firefighter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will spend up to 126 months in prison for traveling to Midlothian to attempt to engage in sexual activities with a fake 10-year-old girl. The man believed he had been speaking with the young girl and her mother online but actually was talking to an undercover FBI officer.

The Department of Justice announced the sentencing on Wednesday. The firefighter plead guilty to attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor back in late October.

Court documents state, that the firefighter, 58-year-old Brian Kosanovich, responded to a profile created by the undercover officer on a website that “hosts a network of members interested in alternative forms of sexual relationships.” These alternative relationships include fetishes, some of them not legal.

The profile Kosanovich interacted with was set up as a single mother with a 10-year-old daughter. Kosanovich established contact on the website and then engaged in instant messaging with the officer who he believed was the mother and daughter.

There were months of sexually explicit conversations which were focused on Kosanovich having a sexual relationship with the young daughter as well as the mother. The firefighter went as far as to send nude photos and a prepaid credit card “so that the mother could buy certain items to use with the daughter.”

After talking to the profile since November 2019, he drove to the Richmond area to attempt sexual relations with the mother and daughter in February 2020. Kosanovich arrived in Midlothian and was arrested by officials.