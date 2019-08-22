Police: Former L.C. Bird athletic director accused of taking $5K worth of items from school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A former athletic director at L.C. Bird High School was taken into custody Thursday on two count of embezzlement after he reportedly took $5,000 worth of items with him after leaving the school district.

A Chesterfield Police spokesperson said in a release that David W. Bedwell used school purchase orders to buy the items and equipment that he eventually took with him. The 48-year-old Powhatan man, who was formerly employed as the L.C. Bird’s athletic director, was arrested on two counts of embezzlement.

The items that were stolen have been recovered and returned to the school, police said. Bedwell, who listed as the head football coach for Hermitage High School in Henrico, was released on bond.

