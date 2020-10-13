Former Maryland high school football coach accused of sexually abusing athletes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 26-year-old man from Gaithersburg has been accused of sexually abusing two of his former athletes while working as a football coach at Thomas S. Wootton High School.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police said Christopher Papadopoulos sexually abused two players from the football team while he was an assistant varsity coach from 2016 to 2020. Investigators said the interactions with the victims happened after school hours, not on school property.\

The investigation began in February of 2020. On October 12, Papadopouslos was arrested. He is facing several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor.

Detectives say it’s possible there are more victims. Anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect is encouraged to call detectives at (240) 773-5400.

LATEST HEADLINES:

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM